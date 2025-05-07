Dorsey Asset Management LLC Buys 138,660 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,301,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,660 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 11.4% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $111,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,783 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in PayPal by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,198 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in PayPal by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,582 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.68.

PayPal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

