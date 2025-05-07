Dunhill Financial LLC Acquires 936 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $231.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.91.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.67.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

