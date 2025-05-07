Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) is Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,816,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,835,091 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises approximately 7.7% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Atlassian worth $441,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Atlassian by 1,308.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $207.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of -155.14 and a beta of 1.06. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.69, for a total transaction of $2,509,104.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 278,180 shares in the company, valued at $87,818,644.20. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.58, for a total transaction of $475,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 201,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,033,945.06. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,786 shares of company stock worth $61,300,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.29.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

