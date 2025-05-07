Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Diageo by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Diageo by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average of $116.55.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

