Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $4.57 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $251.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.50.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.10.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

