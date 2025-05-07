68,152 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $150.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Partners dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $783,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,041 shares of company stock worth $41,072,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

