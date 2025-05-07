Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 361,144 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.68% of Zimmer Biomet worth $143,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 298,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.92 and a 1-year high of $122.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average is $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

