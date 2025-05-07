ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,247 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 1,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 82,557.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHX opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.52.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

