Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Stake Boosted by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.27% of Nabors Industries worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 281,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 140,230 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $6,602,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,790 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,946 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

NBR opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $253.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.96. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $105.96.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($4.86). The firm had revenue of $742.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.49 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.54) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

