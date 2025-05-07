Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 7,326 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Copart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,000. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.