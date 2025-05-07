Crestline Management LP Invests $4.12 Million in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter Capital Management LP now owns 124,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 599,500.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.57. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $173.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.