BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $62.41 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in State Street were worth $62,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in State Street by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.15.

In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

