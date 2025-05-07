Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 428 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $20,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $268.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

