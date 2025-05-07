Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,247 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 47,618 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 44,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 206,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,462,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 4.4 %

AEM stock opened at $119.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $126.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

