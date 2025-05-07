Duquesne Family Office LLC Acquires 61,300 Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,430 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the quarter. Banco Macro comprises about 1.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $46,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 1,829.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Banco Macro by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000.

Shares of BMA opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67. Banco Macro S.A. has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Banco Macro from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

