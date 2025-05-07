Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $9.69 Million Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NICE worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NICE by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in NICE by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on NICE from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.19 and a 1 year high of $229.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.91.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

