Eminence Capital LP Buys 418,013 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,824,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,013 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises about 2.4% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $158,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $2,002,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,587 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

