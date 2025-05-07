PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP cut its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 440,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,399 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $81,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PTC by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

PTC Trading Down 1.6 %

PTC opened at $158.72 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.97.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.