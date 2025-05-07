Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 570 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.3% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $940.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.01 and its 200-day moving average is $196.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

