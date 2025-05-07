Durable Capital Partners LP Trims Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Durable Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,020 shares during the period. ON accounts for about 2.4% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 0.87% of ON worth $300,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ON by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ONON. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ON from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ON from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

ON Price Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

