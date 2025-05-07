EHP Funds Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 98,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of EHP Funds Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 143,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 48,002 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $96.15. The company has a market capitalization of $373.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.43.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
