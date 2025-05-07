Durable Capital Partners LP Grows Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,439 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 2.99% of VSE worth $57,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VSE by 711.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 35,744 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 325,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 178,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VSE by 17.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in VSE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Stock Up 0.8 %

VSEC stock opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 142.24 and a beta of 1.34. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $73.36 and a 52 week high of $128.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average of $108.84.

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $256.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VSEC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of VSE from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSEC

About VSE

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.