Duquesne Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 530.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,997,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,569,450 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for 5.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $198,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102,848 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 90,920 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.