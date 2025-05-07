Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $26.06 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 6.1% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $26,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,049,000 after acquiring an additional 506,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after buying an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,836,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after acquiring an additional 484,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,301,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

