Eminence Capital LP Increases Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,845,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,095 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $112,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.