CoreCommodity Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Alcoa makes up 0.7% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 399.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

