EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $160.32 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $162.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.28.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

