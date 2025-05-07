EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

GPC opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.37 and its 200 day moving average is $119.57. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $158.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.