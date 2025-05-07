QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Shares Sold by Consulta Ltd

Consulta Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600,000 shares during the period. QXO makes up approximately 4.2% of Consulta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Consulta Ltd owned approximately 0.98% of QXO worth $63,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in QXO by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in QXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO Trading Down 3.6 %

QXO stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. QXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $290.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

