Element Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in ASML by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ASML by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 81,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,530,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,934,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $681.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $679.24 and a 200-day moving average of $701.99. ASML Holding has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $268.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.