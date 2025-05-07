EHP Funds Inc. Sells 27,700 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

EHP Funds Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of EHP Funds Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $13,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after buying an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12,475.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of SMH opened at $215.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.44. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.35.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
