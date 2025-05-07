Eminence Capital LP Boosts Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,317 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned 4.02% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $191,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,629,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.50.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.1 %

ABG stock opened at $220.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.78 and its 200 day moving average is $249.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $312.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

