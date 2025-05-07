Epacria Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,450 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up approximately 1.2% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $1,990,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $107.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.