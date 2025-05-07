Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Holdings Boosted by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 162.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,066 shares during the period. Ferguson accounts for about 2.1% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $135,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $168.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $225.63.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on FERG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

