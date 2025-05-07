EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of KO stock opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $308.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $961,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,334. The trade was a 12.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. This represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock worth $22,263,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Lemonade Delivers Sweet Results, Price Reversal to Accelerate
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Is Intel Stock a Bargain or a Burden? Cheap Stock, High Stakes
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.