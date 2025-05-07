Epacria Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,716,000 after buying an additional 275,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DaVita by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,326 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in DaVita by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,726,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $55,100,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $142.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.44 and a twelve month high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

