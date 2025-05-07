Epacria Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Park Aerospace accounts for approximately 0.9% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Park Aerospace worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,524,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,984,000 after buying an additional 107,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 579,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 207,478 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 469,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

PKE opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.36. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $15.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 138.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

