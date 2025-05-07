EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,550 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,845,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 261,441 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,312,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,807,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,873,000 after acquiring an additional 116,672 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,783,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,544,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,252,000 after acquiring an additional 118,932 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $47.06.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

