EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 589 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $30,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

PAVE stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

