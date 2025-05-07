EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $25.45 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $25,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 462,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 30,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.11.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $252.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.17 and a 200-day moving average of $273.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $308.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $495,260.96. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total transaction of $248,810.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,219.71. The trade was a 45.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

