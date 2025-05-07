Collar Capital Management LLC Invests $898,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Collar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Cutter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 110.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

