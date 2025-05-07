EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,665,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564,915 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.35% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $94,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

