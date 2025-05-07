Concentric Capital Strategies LP Buys 173,094 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,094 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned about 0.64% of CompoSecure worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

CompoSecure Trading Up 0.4 %

CMPO stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure

In related news, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc purchased 233,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $3,861,969.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,580,986.91. This represents a 36.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $154,817.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 821,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,222,472.38. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 704,421 shares of company stock worth $10,929,922 and sold 34,340 shares worth $430,701. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CompoSecure

(Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.