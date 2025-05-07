Collar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.78 Million in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Collar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. Lincoln National comprises approximately 2.3% of Collar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

