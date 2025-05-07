Collar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 229,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 112,598 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 620,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 921,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 200,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXE opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $4.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

