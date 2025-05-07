Collar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Collar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 78,653 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,644,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after buying an additional 1,981,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.