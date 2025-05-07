Epacria Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. SLM comprises 1.4% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SLM by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. SLM Co. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. SLM’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. The trade was a 7.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLM

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.