Colonial Trust Co SC Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,844,000 after purchasing an additional 82,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,834,000 after purchasing an additional 440,107 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.36.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

