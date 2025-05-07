Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $190.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

