Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Compass Rose Asset Management LP

Compass Rose Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Paramount Global makes up 6.4% of Compass Rose Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Compass Rose Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Paramount Global worth $15,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,743,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 824.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 174,514 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 265,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,973,000 after purchasing an additional 908,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $5,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

